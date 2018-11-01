Ben Kaye becomes latest to recommit to Fax

Ben Kaye has penned a one-year extension deal with Halifax that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2019 campaign.

The 29-year-old hooker was an integral part of Richard Marshall’s squad in 2018, making 27 appearances and scoring eight tries in all competitions.

And after committing to the club for another year, Kaye feels that a change in league structure could prove beneficial for Halifax .

“This year was a brilliant year, it’s been one of my favourites during my time here,” said Kaye.

“We’ve been underdogs for most of the season and no one has really talked about us.

“Then, to get into the top four, with the calibre of teams in the Championship, was a good achievement.

“It’s nice to have had a bit of time off, to rest my body but I can’t wait to rip in next year.

“Moving back to the old play-off system, I think might suit us going forward. It’ll be an interesting year.

“Our team spirit gets better every year and we seem to always get tighter as a group."

Head coach Marshall feels that Kaye's decision to stay with Halifax will benefit the younger players in his side.

"He’s such a quality bloke to have around the place. When we win, he sings the song and he’s a brilliant character," said Marshall.

"He’s a quality player and a great professional. He helps coaching some of our juniors as well, he’ll bring young Curtis Davies and Brandon Moore on as well.

"He’s got to take some credit for Brandon Moore’s development. Ben spent a lot of time with Brandon and they’ve both improved as a result of that. I’m really pleased that he’s re-signed for us because he’s the type of bloke that we need in this club.

"His work doesn’t go unnoticed by his team-mates and the coaching staff.

"But, he is a little bit of an unsung hero. He gets everything done, he very rarely comes up with a mistake.

"We’re fortunate to have Ben and we’re going to have three really top hookers in Ben, Curtis and Brandon. That’s brilliant for competition and the team."