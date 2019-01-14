The annual event attracted lots of courageous swimmers to tackle the challenge.

Brave swimmers take to icy waters during annual New Year Swim in Todmorden

Brave swimmers took to the icy waters of Lee Dam, Lumbutts, near Todmorden yesterday (Sunday) for the annual New Year swim.

Girls winner was Natalia Beale
Mens winner was Jamie Beale
Ladies winner was Sonya Moorhead
The event, organised by Todmorden Amateur Swimming Club with support from Todmorden Lions and The Top Brink Inn, was a fantastic success.
