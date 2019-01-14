Brave swimmers take to icy waters during annual New Year Swim in Todmorden Brave swimmers took to the icy waters of Lee Dam, Lumbutts, near Todmorden yesterday (Sunday) for the annual New Year swim. Read: Nine pictures looking back at New Year Swims from the past Girls winner was Natalia Beale jpimedia Buy a Photo Mens winner was Jamie Beale jpimedia Buy a Photo Ladies winner was Sonya Moorhead jpimedia Buy a Photo The event, organised by Todmorden Amateur Swimming Club with support from Todmorden Lions and The Top Brink Inn, was a fantastic success. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5