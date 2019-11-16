Calderdale people are moving more than ever before. That’s according to Sport England's latest national Active Lives survey, which revealed the highest ever level of physical activity and the lowest ever level of inactivity in Calderdale.

The borough is now below the England average for levels of inactivity, and is one of the best performers in West Yorkshire.

Read: 21 of the most expensive streets in and around Halifax according to Zoopla

Between 2015/16 and 2018/19, levels of inactivity dropped by over five per cent, meaning only 23 per cent of local people are now inactive, doing fewer than 30 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity per week.

During the same time period, there was a four per cent increase in the number of people being active, meaning 66 per cent of people in Calderdale do at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity each week.

Paul Butcher, Calderdale Council’s Director of Public Health, said: “We’re thrilled with the survey results. They show great progress towards our ambition for Calderdale to be the most active borough in the North by 2024, and mean our area is nearly the best in West Yorkshire.

Read: See inside this amazing Calderdale holiday home that has scooped gold at awards

“The most promising statistic for us is the fall in inactivity levels. Around 8000 more people have gone from being inactive to active over the past three years, which is amazing. Encouraging people who usually do no physical activity to move more is a major focus of our Active Calderdale work, as the health benefits are substantial.

“We want to give everyone the chance to be more active, and we’re working with communities on new, innovative ways for people to move more. It’s about making small, manageable changes and doing physical activities that we enjoy.”

Read: Master plan to build thousands of Calderdale homes set for consultation