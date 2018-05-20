Chapel’s stunning collapse

ILLINGWORTH went top of the Halifax League’s middle section by thrashing previous leaders Great Horton Park Chapel by 277 runs.

There was an amazing finish to the match with Chapel losing their last nine wickets for seven runs to be all out for 36 in reply in Illingworth’s 313-6.

The North Halifax side, looking to bounce back from their Parish Cup defeat at Booth, elected to bat and made steady progress after losing James Lawton early on.

Their innings was held together by a strong performance from opener Callum Cook (106), who hit 15 fours. He received backing from all of the Illingworth batters as the home attack wilted in the heat.

The visitors added 98 runs in the last 10 overs largely thanks to Luke Brooksby, who plundered an unbeaten 50 in just seven overs.

The home side moved to 29-1 before Luke Brooksby added his second wicket with the last ball of his fourth over.

Jamie Moorhouse opened his account with two wickets off the next two balls, narrowly missing his hat-trick before bowling the next Chapel batsman to make it three from four balls.

Things only got worse for Chapel with Brooksby adding two more to finish on 4-22. Moorhouse added another to make it 5-14 off just six overs and Ben Clarke wrapped up the innings in just the 13th over.

Second-placed Sowerby Bridge kept up the pressure at the top, beating visitors Blackley by nine wickets at Walton Street.

Darren Chapman jnr (7-54) dismissed the visitors for 133 and the in-form Tim Helliwell stroked 66 not out as Bridge strolled to their target with Paul Smith the man out for 41.

Jason Gelder (110) and Sam Wilson (70*) led a fine Clayton run chase at Queensbury. Their team needed just over 40 overs to overtake the home team’s 290-6.

Oliver Challis (82), Joseph Clough (56 no) and Jack Richardson (52) had appeared to put the home side in the driving seat but five poor overs from two of their bowlers, which went for 74 runs, proved fatal.

Third-placed Bradshaw made the most of a good-looking opportunity at home to Stones and banked 12 points.

The visitors struggled to 145 all out, having been rescued in mid-innings by William Thickett (42) and Joe Ackroyd (38), as Aaron Buckley took 5-34.

Adam Spendelow was in the runs again with 70 not out as Bradshaw won by six wickets.

Scores: Stones 145 (Thickett 42, Buckley 5-34), *Bradshaw 149-4 (Spendelow 76*): pts 3-12. Illingworth St Mary’s 313-6 (C Cook 106, L Brooksby 50*, Murfet 40), *Great Horton PC 36 (Moorhouse 5-14, L Brooksby 4-22): pts 12-1. *Queensbury 290-6 (Challis 82, Clough 56*, Richardson 52), Clayton 294-5 (Gelder 110, Wilson 70*): pts 4-10. Blackley 133 (Chapman 7-54), *Sowerby Bridge 134-1 (Helliwell 66*, Smith 41): pts 1-12.

Points: Illingworth St Mary’s 48, Sowerby Bridge 46, Bradshaw 43, Great Horton PC 38, Clayton 34, Blackley 22, Queensbury 21, Stones 11.

LUDDENDEN Foot’s best start to a season for several years continued as they beat Bradley & Colnebridge by nine wickets in Division Two.

The Huddersfield side never really got going and were all out for 128, Connor McGow taking 5-50.

Hayden Bruce (74*) and Joel Cleary (46*) combined in an unbroken partnership of 129 to ensure the 12 points and keep their team at the top.

A solid batting efforts from Upper Hopton helped them win by three wickets at Old Town.

Seven batsmen scored between 14-31 runs to ensure that Jack Stephenson’s bowling stint of 5-46 did not go unrewarded.

Sajad Mahmood was unfortunate to finish on the losing side, having helped Old Town to 175-7 with 73 not out.

Outlane lifted themselves off the bottom of the table thanks to an excellent batting effort at Low Moor HT, where they topped their hosts’ 214-9 to win by nine wickets.

Geoffrey Nuttall (82) and Jack Roberts (48) were the principal run-makers in Leymoor’s 236-7 at Greetland.

The home men were always struggling to reach their target, despite a valiant effort from Scott Whelan (43), and fell 70 runs short.

Struggling Cullingworth were bowkled out for 74 on the trip to Mount, Ismail Myatt taking 5-25.

The home team took little time to take maximum points with Mahmad Gheewala (44 no) in the runs again.

Scores: Leymoor 236-7 (Nuttall 82, Roberts 48), *Greetland 166 (Whelan 43): pts 12-4. *Low Moor HT 214-9, Outlane 216-1: pts 3-11. Bradley & Colnebridge 128 (McGow 5-50), *Luddenden Foot 131-1 (Bruce 74*, Cleary 46*): pts 1-12. Cullingworth 74 (Mayat 5-25), *Mount 80-1 (Gheewala 44*): pts 0-12. *Old Town 175-7 (Mahmood 73*, Stephenson 5-46), Upper Hopton 176-7: pts 4-11.

Points (after 5 games): Luddenden Foot 50, Mount 40, Old Town 33, Bradley & Colnebridge 31, Leymoor 30, Upper Hopton 29, Low Moor 24, Greetland 20, Outlane 20, Cullingworth 11.