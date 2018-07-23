Charlotte’s late surge

Bailiff Bridge youngster Charlotte Heath finished an excellent tied seventh in a field of more than 100 players at the English Women’s Amateur Championhip at Wilmslow Golf Club.

Heath, 16, had two rounds of 70 to comfortably make the cut, slipped out of contention with a 76 but then shot up the leaderboard with a superb 69 to finish.

She had three birdies in a five-hole spell early in her final round and after 10 consecutive pars she ended with a birdie.

Her 285 total left her five shots behind the winner, Georgina Blackman from Chelmsford Golf Club.

Heath’s performance confirmed her status as one of the rising stars of English women’s golf.

The former Halifax West End junior, who now plays out of Fixby, is having an excellent summer.

She recently successfully defended her Pleasington Putter title and has also won the Sir Henry Cooper Junior Masters and the English Schools Golf Association girls’ championship.