Charlotte stays in winning groove

Teenaged golfing phenomenon Charlotte Heath made an ace start to the next stage of her amateur career when she had a hole in one en route to winning the girls’ title at the England Schools Golf Association’s National Championships.

Her success at The Shire London Golf Club on Monday was her second title win in just two days.

As temperatures rose past 30 degrees, the girl from Bailiff Bridge shot a five-over 77 in the morning and a four-under 68 in the afternoon for a total of 145 to take the girls’ title, seven shots clear of Somerset’s Ellie Lace and 12 ahead of Hertfordshire’s Ellen Hume.

Charlotte’s win was even more remarkable as she had been unable to have a practice round on the tough Severiano Ballesteros-designed course on Sunday as she was busy shooting a five under par 67 final round to win the Sir Henry Cooper Junior Masters at Nizels, Kent.

After receiving her second major trophy in two days, a delighted Charlotte said: “My first round was certainly interesting as I just didn’t know where to go or what club to hit.

“I struggled on the greens because they were quite hard to stop the ball on.”

The 16-year-old also admitted that, because of exam pressures, she had almost decided not to make her first appearance in this NASUWT-sponsored event but was relieved she had decided to go ahead.

Surrey’s Charlie Crockett put together two superb rounds of 72 to finish the boys’ event on level par 144, just one shot ahead of Yorkshire’s Ben Schmidt and two ahead of his brother, Harry Crockett. He also had a hole in one on the day.

Both players received their trophies and a special award for their hole in one from the ESGA president John Quinby, who congratulated all the young players taking part in the event for their performances on a tough golf course in very hot conditions.

In the team event, where players are grouped from their regions and a combined score of the best eight boys and best four girls for the morning and afternoon rounds, the South East edged out the North by eight shots over the day.