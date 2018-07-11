Cockroft named in Great Britain squad for European Championships

Five-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft has been included in the Great Britain squad for the World Para-athletics European Championships next month.

The 25-year-old from Halifax is a two-time European Champion, ten-time World Champion and a T34 gold medal winning Paralympian at wheelchair racing.

The T34 classification is for athletes with coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia and athetosis.

The Halifax native won two gold medals at the European Championships in Swansea in 2014.

She also took home three golds from the World Championships in London last year.

The championships take place in Berlin, Germany from August 20 - 26.

Cockroft is one of 52 British athletes named to compete in mainland Europe next month.