Copley pair in 311-run stand

A 311-run stand between two Copley batsmen, centuries for three Triangle players and a sixth successive win for leaders Thornton were among the features of yesterday’s Spenser Wilson Halifax League top section action.

Second-wicket pair Alex Blagborough and Oliver Thorpe were the Copley batsmen to make hay in more summer sunshine, adding to the woes of bottom side Bridgeholme.

Blagborough, star of the league side’s recent win away to the Scarborough Beckett League, hit 194 at the pocket-sized Eastwood ground.

Thorpe followed up his 134 and five wickets at home to Mytholmroyd a week earlier with 121 not out as Copley amassed 358-3.

Having failed to pick up a single bowling point, Bridgeholme showed commendable spirit to have a good go at topping the visitors’ total, making 345-7 with 91 not out from Yasir Mahmood and 73 from Bobby Fielden.

If Thorpe thought the game was getting too easy, figures of none for 51 off four overs might have persuaded him otherwise!

Triangle showed they could make big scores away from their tight Grassy Bottom ground by piling up 402-4 at Southowram. Openers Nathan Madden and Adam Stocks both made 101 in an opening stand of 203 before falling to Dean Crossley.

There was no respite for the Rams attack as Chris Metcalf crashed 138 not out.

The visiting bowlers also found it hard going, eight of them having a go as Southowram replied with 310-5, Ian Hall making 89 and Crossley 64.

Thornton made it six wins on the trot with a comprehensive 150-run success at Mytholmroyd and extended their lead over Booth at the top by one point to 12.

The foundations for their score of 337-8 at Moderna Way were laid by second-wicket pair Nikki Hutchinson (135) and Ben Burkill (80), who added 198 before the latter was run out.

Oliver Dunn (52) and Mick Shanks (38) kept the home side on the back foot.

Tom Earle made 47 at the top of the Royd order but Brad Weatherhead (4-51) and Ross Parr (3-45) left the hosts aiming for maximum batting points which they achieved at 187 all out.

Booth recovered from their ultra-painful one-wicket home defeat by Warley the previous week with a five-wicket win at Sowerby.

One bowling point got away when Sowerby held out at 160-9, Aiden Green top scoring with 55 and Moazzam Ayub taking 4-37.

Booth were some key batsmen missing but Hasnain Wajid’s 54 helped them to a comfortable success.

Warley kept the pot boiling ahead of their T20 finals day and Parish Cup final appointments with Triangle by brushing aside visitors Oxenhope.

Ben Atkinson (55), Faheem Khatana (46) and Cameron van Rensberg (46), promoted to No 6 after the previous weekend’s heroics, helped Warley to 268-7.

The South African didn’t get chance to add to his 37 league wickets this season as seamers Luke Duckitt (6-57) and Greg Keywood (4-44) rolled over Oxenhope for 142 with opener Josh Fleetwood (51) the main stumbling block for the hosts.

Friday’s much-needed rain may have left something in the wicket for the bowlers at SBCI.

Shelf Northowram Hedge Top only made 135 with Oliver Benson, Ross Benson and Dan Sykes taking three wickets each.

The visitors hit back with seven wickets and were possibly favourites until Tyson Illingworth (37 no) and Sykes (19 no) settled home nerves.

Points (after 31): Thornton 144, Booth 132, Warley 124, Triangle 111, Mytholmroyd 100, Oxenhope 99, Shelf Northowram Hedge Top 97, SBCI 81, Copley 80, Sowerby St Peters 80, Southowram 75, Bridgeholme 41.