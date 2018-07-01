Cumbrians win at Siddal

Lack lustre Siddal suffered a rare home defeat when they went down 22-10 to Egremont Rangers at CWC Park in the Premier Division of the National Conference League.

A weekend off, after their disappointing defeat at Underbank Rangers, failed to yield any improvement as they suffered a seventh loss in 14 games this summer.

The home side scored the first try for only the second time this season.

With six minutes on the clock debutant half back Christian Ackroyd’s grubber kick from 10 yards out was pounced on by Gareth Blackburn in the corner. Blackburn narrowly missed the conversion.

The score sparked the visitors into life. The Rangers forwards were being prompted by man-of-the-match James McDonald and after 12 minutes he fired a long ball that put winger Jack Stanton over in the corner, only for the linesman to rule the pass slightly forward.

George Ambler, Dom Booth and Tom Garratt were showing strongly in the Siddal pack but Egremont refused to back down and showed why they sit second in the table.

They played error-free rugby, completing their sets and put Siddal under pressure with intelligent kicking.

It came as no surprise when, after 25 minutes, another play from McDonald released Kieran Glenn and he forced his way over the line.

The conversion by Matt Bewsher put Rangers ahead 4-6 and that lead was stretched four minutes later when another McDonald pass was seized on by Lewis Beckwith, who touched down after a strong run. Bewsher again converted and Rangers were 4-12 in front.

Siddal gave themselves a boost two minutes before the break with a tremendous 40 yard run from Cole Wilson, who bounced off three would-be tacklers on a determined run to the line. Blackburn’s conversion reduced the deficit to two points at half time but that is as good as it got for the home side.

The Cumbrians dominated possession and territory in the second half as they managed the game well.

Siddal repeatedly failed to complete their sets, spilling possession and lacking creativity with the ball in hand.

Egremont scored two tries in the second period.

Winger Steinton touched down by the flag after 62 minutes when the Rangers attack moved the ball wide at pace, beating the retreating defenders, and on 74 minutes hard working hooker Marcus O’Brien scampered over from acting half back. Bewsher’s conversion completed the scoring.

Siddal must re-group ahead of another home game next Saturday when they take on a Normanton Knights side lying eighth in the table to their sixth.