Early starts for cricket matches

Local cricket league chiefs are trying to giving players a chance to watch the England versus Sweden World Cup football match on Saturday (3.0).

While a normal 1.30 start is the preferred option of Spenser Wilson Halifax League chiefs, if both teams and the umpires agree, games can start between 10am and 10.30am.

The overs can be reduced from 45 to 40 but bonus points allocation will be as per current rules.

The game must be played to an end with the interval between the innings 10 minutes. ‘Tea’ will be after the game or waived.

If clubs/umpires cannot agree the start time will be as normal. Fines and possible points deduction will be waived for this week.

Clubs are required to email secretary Tim Helliwell by 9pm on Friday to advise the arrangements for their fixtures.

The Huddersfield League has brought forward all start times to 11am and teams will play a 30 over match with a 10 minute switch over at the end of the first innings and tea will be taken at the end of the match.

Saturday’s fixtures include the Rastrick versus Barkisland derby and Elland’s trip to Meltham.

Bradford League clubs were given the option of starting at 9am, 11.30am and 1pm. Both Lightcliffe teams will be facing Pudsey St Lawrence at 9am and Northowram Fields firsts make the short trip to Buttershaw St Paul’s for a start at the same time.