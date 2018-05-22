Easy for Holroyd and Halliday

Phillip Holroyd and John Halliday won the Sowerby Bridge Association’s George Parkin Pairs, sponsored by Tony Leach, at West End on Sunday.

They defeated Glen Normanton and Joel Steele by 15-7 in the final to complete a run of wide-margin successes.

Holroyd and Steele made an impressive start to the competition, winning by 15-2 against homesters Alwyn Guide and Gary Cartlidge.

In their second game, against Bob Coates and P. Stead, the scores were level on three, but within four ends, Holroyd and Halliday were ahead by 11-3 and went to to win by 15-5.

They led by 10-2 in their quarter-final, against Dave Grenwoood and Dave Metcalfe and although Greenwood and Metcalfe rallied to narrow the gap to three they were unable to prevent Holroyd and Halliday from winning by 15-7.

In their semi-final, they found themselves behind for the first time as Julian and Bailey Dawson took a 5-1 lead.

Holroyd and Halliday recovered to level at 5-5 then took a grip on the game to win by 15-6.

Steele and Normanton led by 9-0 before winning their first game, against Steve Morris and Darren Earnshaw, by 15-3.

Their second game, against John and David Hamer, lasted a gruelling 22 ends.

They trailed the Hamers by 9-12 before running out to win by 15-12.

In their semi-final, against Brendan Malone and Martin Greenwood, the scores were level at 4 and 7. After taking the lead by 10-8, they fell behind by 10-13 but then ran out to win by 15-13.

In the final, Halliday and Holroyd were 1-3 down before a break of eight put them on top.

They moved further ahead to reach 14, with their opponents on 4, and although a three at the next end gave Normanton and Steele hopes of a revival, it was not to be as Holroyd and Halliday held on to win by 15-7.

Quarter-final scores: B. Malone/M. Greenwood 15 K. Mullin/D. HAartley 5; J.Steele/G. Normanton 15 D. & J. Hamer 12; D. Greenwood/D.Metcalfe 7 J. Halliday/P. Holroyd 15; M. Holden/G. Roberts 9 J. & B. Dawson 15.