Ex-Tod ace called up by Aussies

Former Todmorden professional Michael Neser has been named in Australia’s one-day international squad to tour England next month as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood.

The South African-born 28-year-old, who plays first class cricket in Queensland and for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash, made a big impact as the professional at Centre Vale in 2014.

He would have sailed past 1,000 runs had he not been called home early to go on stand-by for his country against Sri Lanka.

While regarded as mainly a medium-fast swing bowler, he hit 981 runs at an average of 89.2 for Tod with three centuries in 15 innings.

He will be best remembered for the club record 191 he hit at Rawtenstall in mid-summer. Neser’s 92-ball knock included 13 sixes and was described by at least a couple of seasoned observers as the best innings they had ever seen.

His performance propelled Tod to 335 all out, the club’s highest in limited overs matches.

Neser’s bowlers stats were also impressive in his short time at Tod. He took 46 wickets at 17.4 with a best of 6-48.

Hazlewood, the most experienced fast bowler in Australia’s one-day squad, has been ruled out because he is managing back soreness.

Australia will be playing five ODIs and one T20 match on their tour of England, which starts with a warm-up game against Sussex on June 7 and finishes with the T20 game at Edgbaston on June 27.

Tod players will no doubt be hoping to meet up with Neser at some stage, perhaps around June 24 when the tourists play England at Old Trafford.