Former Australia international Stuart Law to hold coaching masterclass in Calderdale

top Cricket coach Stuart Law will be returning to Calderdale tonight (Friday) to deliver a coaching masterclass at the Cricket Asylum in Sowerby Bridge.

Law is a former overseas player at Illingworth CC and following his time with the then Aire/Wharfe League club he went on to represent Australia.

The all-rounder earned one Test cap and appeared in more than 50 One Day Internationals throughout his career.

At domestic level, he spent more than a decade in England, turning out for Essex, Lancashire and Derbyshire.

He was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2007 - an award similar to those listed on the Queen’s Honours List - before retiring from playing at the end of the 2009 season.

Since leaving the crease as a professional, Law’s coaching career has gone from strength to strength.

He was appointed assistant coach in Sri Lanka in 2009 before becoming the head coach of Bangladesh in 2011 and then assitant at Sri Lanka.

In 2017 Law went to the West Indies to become head coach before leaving that post in December after it was announced in September that he would become the new coach at Middlesex.

Illingworth player Stuart Thompson played a key part in arranging the Australian’s return to Calderdale.

A close friend of Law’s, Thompson helped to arrange for the former cricket international to set up a coaching session to help raise money for the Cricket Asylum Foundation.

The Foundation’s aim is to help provide opportunities for disadvantaged people to play cricket.

All coaches attending the masterclass are giving up their time free of charge.

“It’s not often one of the best cricket coaches in the world visits Halifax, even rarer they give up time in their busy schedule to remember the past,” said Thompson.

The Cricket Asylum are inviting 20 players who have used their facilties over the past few years to attend the session.