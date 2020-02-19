Former Commonwealth champion Luke Blackledge has everything to gain in the Ultimate Boxxer tournament

Former Commonwealth champion Luke Blackledge feels that he’s got nothing to lose and everything to gain when he takes part in the Ultimate Boxxer tournament.

The 29-year-old will be joined by Ben Ridings, Charlie Schofield, Idris Virgo, Seb Eubank, Mark Jeffers, Diego Costa and Tommy Philbin for the super-middleweight version of the competition on Friday, April 3rd.

The show, which will be staged at Altrincham’s Planet Ice Arena, will be fronted by the likes of former WBA lightweight champion Anthony Crolla, one-time WBA welterweight champion Paul Malignaggi, Steve Bunce, Jack Fincham and Layla Anna-Lee, and will be screened live on BT Sport and Youtube.

“I’m buzzing for this opportunity.

“I’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain,” said Blackledge.

“I’ll be up against some of the best boxers in the UK, who aren’t champions.

“It’s going to be a good night.

“I’ll train hard to make sure that I’m ready.

“There’s a huge incentive this time.

“Whoever wins it gets a TV contract and £16,000 in prize money.

“There are a lot of unbeaten fighters involved so it shows the calibre.

“I’ve been fighting on the road so I haven’t been training properly.

“I haven’t been fully dedicated.

“But time is on my side this time and I’ll commit myself.

“I needed something to get me motivated again.

“I needed this to get my career back on track.

“I want to win this tournament.

“It’s one of the toughest in the country, but I’m really confident that I can pull it off.

“They are really good shows.

“I’ve seen them on TV, but I’ve never been to one.

“It will be good to be involved in it.”

Preparation is well underway for Blackledge, who has already been sparring with Preston’s Mick “The Hammer” Hall.

The 168lb Clitheroe fighter has lost six of his last nine contests, but the vast majority of those have been on the road and taken at short notice.

That, however, isn’t the case for this next venture.

He said: “I’ve started sparring already.

“I was in with Mick Hall from Preston, who is a similar fighter to Seb Eubank, so I’m already getting some good preparation in.

“I’ll have to keep mixing my opponents in sparring up because there are so many different types of fighters in the tournament.

“I’ll need a little bit of luck on my side as well.

“This is my big chance.

“I’ve been taking fights at short notice so I didn’t have a lot of time to prepare, but I’ll have had around 10 weeks for this.

“I’ll be more than ready for this.”

The English title challenger has faced some of the best in the business in nearly a decade of involvement as a professional in the sport.

While Callum Smith, Mads Larsen, Erik Skoglund, Rocky Fielding and Zach Parker are all names that have been assigned to his CV, Blackledge has also traded blows with Carl Froch, Billy Joe Saunders, Arthur Abraham, Tony Bellew and Tyrone Zeuge during various training camps.

Blackledge feels this type of fast and furious format will suit his style to a tee, as it’s something he’s excelled in as a novice.

He reached a final in Blackpool as a teenager, when he was beaten by Paul O’Hagan.

“I feel like I’ve had a lot of tough fights throughout my career,” he said.

“It’s always been challenging, but hopefully my luck’s turning at the right time.

“I’ve sparred with some of the fighters taking part and I feel like I know who my biggest rivals are.

“This is similar to the Prizefighter tournaments they used to hold.

“This type of format suits me down to the ground and I’m going to grab this opportunity with both hands.

“I’ve taken part in one before, years ago when I was fighting unlicensed.

“I won two fights to get to the final in Blackpool, where I was beaten by Paul O’Hagan.

“I’m really confident that I can win this one.”