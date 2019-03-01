Former Fax favourite Adam Tangata seeking new club after Widnes Vikings takeover agreed

Former Halifax fan favourite Adam Tangata has been left seeking a new club after Widnes Vikings were saved from liquidation last night.

The Cook Island international spent four years at The Shay before moving to Widnes at the end of the 2018 campaign.

The Vikings entered administration last week but the club was saved when a consortium agreed a deal in principle with administrators to keep the club alive.

However, the financial problems have saw some players leave the club to help cut costs.

Tangata said on social media: "Currently open to all opportunities. To any teams out there looking for a powerful prop, 108kgs of pure steel, hard working with a great attitude don’t hesitate to send me a message."

The 27-year-old also slammed former Vikings CEO James Rule adding: "Shoutout goes to the man himself James Rule for giving me the chance to land my first full-time gig and also taking it away."

Adam Tangata in action for Halifax last year.

Tangata was injured in the Vikings 30-6 loss to Toronto Wolfpack two weeks ago.

He made 86 appearances for Halifax in a four-year spell, scoring 26 tries.

Krisnan Inu is also seeking a new club while Leeds Rhinos have agreed a deal to sign Vikings academy players Sam Walters and Jarrod O'Connor.

The takeover is still subject to RFL approval, with a club statement confirming: "The takeover involving the proposed consortium is subject to contracts and RFL approval, which the club is extremely hopeful will be granted on Friday.

"At that point, the sporting sanctions, such as the 12-point penalty for Widnes Vikings in the 2019 Betfred Championship season, will then be applied."