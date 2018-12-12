Garside retains county belt

Joer Garside 22 of Greetland Yorkshire belt holder
Local amateur boxing prospect Joe Garside completed his second Yorkshire 69kg title defence at York on Sunday afternoon.

The 22-year-old from Greetland, who boxes for Eastburn ABC, was pitted against Nathan Shepherd from host club Henry Wharton’s academy.

Shepherd boasted impeccable credentials going into the fight but Garside made a fast start, gaining control of the first round with some explosive punches to the body of his much taller opponent.

Round two was a classic display of technical boxing. Both fighters showed their skills and fitness in a close round.

In the final round Garside once again asserted control and it was no surprise that he received the judge’s decision.