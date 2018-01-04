Gayle blows in at Coley event

Calder Valley Fell Runners’ Gayle Sugden made a rare race appearance a winning one when Northowram Pumas hosted the second Coley Canter last Saturday.

An eight mile trail race takes in the best trails, footpaths and hills in Pumas territory.

The race was a sell out with 128 competitors, six from Calder Valley Fell Runners who featured prominently in the prize giving.

Gavin Mulholland was second overall and scooped the MV45 prize while Sugden was first woman home and 12th overall in 1:08:33.

Sugden was running only her second race of 2017 and easily accounted for the rest of the females in the field.

Owen Beilby of Wharfedale won in 56:26, five minutes slower than the previous year’s victor when conditions were more favourable.

Third home was the host club’s Tim Brook, who won the male over 35 section. His time of 1:00:28 was a Pumas record.

Stainland Lions had Jonathan Collins in fifth, Jonny Cartwright in sixth and Derek Parrington in ninth while Sean Suttle was seventh for Sowerby Bridge Snails, just ahead of Halifax Harriers’ Martin Cowton.

The route crossed fields from Coley down to Syke Lane, followed tracks up into Norwood Green and headed into Judy Woods, where runners had to negotiate the brook.

Then there was a steep climb up to Shelf Park, then tracks and fields towards Coley before the run back to the cricket field in Westercroft Lane.

Mulholland, third 12 months earlier, said he had been determined to put up a bold show in the absence of local legend Karl Gray.

Sugden said: ‘It was definitely a mud fest out there. At one point, after jumping over a stile, the only option was to go into a big bog!

“I sat behind Margaret Beever (Stainland Lions) for a while, unsure of my race fitness, but felt strong so pushed on. I was happy to see the hills as I knew that was to my advantage.”

Pumas times: Tim Brook 1:00:28 (3rd), Andy Barnes 1:13:12, Richard Ogden 1:15:50, Diane Cooper 1:16:47, Chris Ellis 1:17:19, Tom O’Reilly 1:27:05, Claire Ramsbottom 1:39:48, Andrew Mellor 1:39:48, Rachael Hawkins 1:39:48, Glenn Ackroyd 1:40:35

Stainland times: Jonathan Collins 1:02:04, Jonny Cartwright 1:04:10, Derek Parrington 1:06:59, Leon Severn 1:09:00, Margaret Beever 1:10:03, Clayton Cutter 1:13:04, James Harris 1:15:12, John Bassinder 1:17:44, Aileen Baldwin 1:18:03, James McNutt 1:18:23, Dave Culpan 1:18:57, Lorraine Naylor 1:19:15, Helen Hudson 1:21:18, Ian Hoskins 1:24:09, David Webb 1:25:07, Colin Duffield 1:26:55, Moira Alderson 1:28:17, Cat Daniel 1:30:11, Michelle Rogerson 1:30:27, Michelle Rushby 1:36:36, Paula Pickersgill 1:42:05, Sandy Gee 1:43:00, Liz Norman 1:43:01, Steven Boyer 1:46:52, Nicki Cartwright 1:47:04, Dawn Medlock 1:57:02, Judith Greenwood 1:58:10, Jackie Barker 1:58:13.