GB call for Halifax rider Todd

Halifax’s Ryan Todd has been chosen for the British team for the FEI Under-25 Dressage European Championships in Exloo, the Netherlands, from August 13-17.

Todd and his veteran partner, the 17-year-old Charlex Eskebjerg, are among four combinations selected.

The others are Rebecca Edwards (21) from Reading, Berkshire; Charlotte Fry (22) from Scarborough; and Claire Gallimore (24) from St Albans, Hertfordshire.

Ogden’s Todd is on the UK Sport National Lottery-funded World-Class Podium Potential Programme’ for 2016-2018 which provides support through world-class coaching, human and equine sports science and medicine, nutrition and sports psychology, as part of an established training pathway.

Jason Brautigam, Chief Executive for British Dressage, commented: “It’s been an exciting season for these riders so far with some excellent scores posted here and abroad which puts us in a great position to send a strong team to Exloo.

“We wish Rebecca, Charlotte, Claire and Ryan all the best as they prepare for the Championships next month and we will be following their progress with great interest.”