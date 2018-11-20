Gray wins in record time

Calder Valley Fell Runners’ Karl Gray won The Half Trog, a nine mile fell race over the moors between the Luddenden Valley and the Keighley Road, in a record time.

The contest starts at the Hare and Hounds in Old Town and takes in the bogs and pathless wastes of Midgley Moor and High Brown Knoll, dropping down to Upper Dean Reservoir at the top of the Luddenden Valley.

Calder Valley hosted Sunday’s race with 68 runners starting but only 61 finishing as the moors got the better of them.

Gray, a physiotherapist from Hove Edge near Brighouse, sped home in a new best of 1:09:29.

He was chased by Alasdair Campbell of Buxton AC, who was less than two seconds behind him for most of the course, Gray outsprinting him in the final run in to win by six seconds.

The women’s record holder, Nicola Jackson of Ribble Valley, was the first woman back in 1:19:54 in sixth place overall.

Jackie Scarf, Amanda Farrell and Sue Martin took the women’s team prize for Calder Valley.

Five Todmorden Harriers took part in the glorious conditions and Dom Leckie led them home in 10th place in 1:28.23, followed closely by Ben Holmes in 15th in 1:29.57.

Mark Whittaker put in a strong performance to finish in 1:39.38 and Lucy Hobbs (1:44.02) was first Vet 40 woman.

Calderdale councillor Josh Fenton-Glynn completed his first ever fell race in 1:47.02 and said he would be be back for more.

Calder Valley results: 1, Karl Gray 1:09:29; 7, Ian Powell 1:20:5; 11, Matt Kay 1:29:19; 23, Richard Ingram 1:33:40; 25, Anthony Costello 1:33:44; 26, Phil Scarf 1:34:16; 43, Bob Howard 1:41:16; 47, Jackie Scarf 1:45:10; 51, Amanda Farrell 2:01:13; 55, Sue Martin 2:14:00.

A page of athletics reports and pictures in this week’s Halifax Courier and Todmorden News papers.