Halifax Boxing Club: Event raises £1,000 for Overgate

Halifax Boxing Club held its annual Martin Lewis Cup event at its Ladyship Mills base on Friday and more than £1,000 was raised for Overgate Hospice.

The show was well attended and there was no shortage of home club success with eight winners among the 17 contests, which included three guest bouts.

Halifax highlights were a second success for 11-year-old Dylan Daly and Adam Lanfear, Tyler Hare and Jonah Carroll maintaining their winning records.

Rhys Sanasy stepped up to three, three minute rounds against the tough Sefton ABC boxer Dan Barr. The rising star had to work hard to keep his rival at bay but turned in a brilliant winning performance.

Lewis Parkinson finally got a win by beating Davey Adams from Henry Wharton’s gym in York.

Halifax’s Quasim Zulfqar won his first bout convincingly against Keighleys ABC’s Sam Bryar but the main event again involved Jordan Healey, who beat Jordan Wilson from Huddersfield Gladiators ABC in a thrilling top of the bill contest which had the crowd on its feet.

The special guest was club product Jack Sellars, now a professional, who showed off his recently won super middle weight title belt. He revealed that he would be boxing for a British middle weight title against Jack Cullen on May 11.

Halifax boss Mick Rowe said it would be a very tough bout for Sellars and Cullan had previously fought Halifax’s Vinny Atkins over three hard rounds in Bolton.

The club’s next show is in June.