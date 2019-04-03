Halifax Cricket League: D/L method to be considered

The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method could be introduced into the Spenser Wilson Halifax League in future years, according to chairman Anthony Briggs.

The system calculates the target score for a team batting second in a limited overs match interrupted by weather or other circumstances.

Briggs, speaking at last night’s pre-season meeting of clubs, revealed that the league’s new website had the capacity to work out Duckworth-Lewis targets.

There will be online live scoring in Halifax League games for the first time this season and Briggs said: “We will take a look at this (D/L) in the future but not for this season.”

Briggs said every club had been represented at the recent electronic scoring workshops.

Tuesday’s meeting was preceded by a short EGM at which an amendment to a Halifax Sunday League rule was approved.

There was a vote of 19-5 in favour of players eligible for under-15 cricket being able to play in Sunday ‘third team’ games, irrespective of their first team appearances.

Club representatives received match balls from this season’s new suppliers Readers, the Paul Whiteley-produced handbooks for 2019 and team cards and match report sheets.

Briggs confirmed that the Halifax League will take part in a new Yorkshire Council Invitation Cup at the end of this season.

Clubs were warned that they must supply details of their second team umpires to Andrew Mitchell in the next fortnight or be fined. Clayton, Illingworth and Luddenden Foot were the only clubs to have complied ahead of the meeting.

Halifax Junior League chief Phil Sharples said there was just one franchise unsold for the second running of the Under-19s T20 tournament.

A raffle would be staged to pay for the last one with tickets costing £5 each.

Matches would take place at Sowerby Bridge, Lightcliffe, Triangle, Jer Lane, Illingworth and Luddenden Foot with finals night at Mytholmroyd on July 26.

There is a Sunday League captains’ briefing session at Sowerby Bridge CC on Thursday (7.30), a first aid course at Copley on May 9 and a Safehands course for club welfare officers at Blackley on May 11.

The annual dinner will again take place at The Venue, Barkisland in November.