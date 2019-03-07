Halifax Huddersfield Alliance: Campbells shine

Crow Nest Park’s father and son combination, Mark and Jacob Campbell, didn’t put a foot wrong in Tuesday’s Halifax Huddersfield District Alliance event at outpost club Hanging Heaton.

They had no dropped shots over the 18 holes and had six nett birdies for a winning score of 42 points in the am-am section.

The lead had been set by Crosland Heath’s Ian Wallis (6) and Steve Hitchenor (8) with 39 points, aided by a gross eagle for Wallis on the par four fifth and a birdie at the same hole second time around.

The Campbells came in with their winning score two and a half hours later and there was a late shake-up of the leader board involving the last pairs out at 1.40pm.

Oliver Shaw (4) and Oliver Hague (11) of Crosland Heath and Bradley Hall secured second place with 40 points and home club President Andrew Snare (7) and Martin Scargill (9) took fourth on count back with 39 points.

The best score of the day came from home club professional Gareth Moore and Steve Leather (9), who had 43 points in the pro-am section.

Moore had three birdies and Leather had four nett birdies and no dropped shots.

They finished four shots clear of the day’s first starters at 8 am, Joe Lester of Bradley Park partnered by Hanging Heaton’s Sam Wilcock (5), and 1pm starters Nigel Hirst and Mick McGrath (13) of Dewsbury. There were three pairs on 38 points.

The relatively modest scoring, with only four nett eagles and a median score of 37 points, indicates quite difficult conditions.

The course was quite dry after the wet weekend but the greens, which had been hollow tined and sanded the previous week, were rather slow and inconsistent.

Play was over the summer course off the back tees with mats optional on the fairways. There was a cool swirling wind with light rain showers in the morning but otherwise it was generally sunny all day.

The next Alliance is at Outlane on Tuesday, March 19.

Results - Pro-am: 1, G.Moore Pro & S.Leather 9 (Hanging Heaton) 43 pts; 2, N.P.Hirst Pro & M.McGrath 13 (Dewsbury) 39; 2, J.Lester Pro & S.Wilcock 5 (Bradley Park/Hanging Heaton) 39; 4, J.Fish Pro & S.Summers 5; (Meltham) 38; 4, K.Gaskell Pro & C.L’Estrange 11 (Crosland Heath) 38; 4, R.Booth Pro & N.Sutton 6 (Outlane) 38; 7, S.Race Pro & S.Beetlestone 15 (Meltham) 35; 8, A.Malins Pro & R.T.Owen 11 (Crosland Heath) 33

Am-am: 1, M.Campbell 8 & J.Campbell 3 (Crow Nest Park) 42; 2, O.Shaw 4 & O.Hague 11 (Crosland Heath/Bradley Hall) 40; 3, I.Wallis 6 & S.Hitchenor 8 (Crosland Heath) 39; 4, A.Snare 7 & M.Scargill 9 (Hanging Heaton) 39; 5, J.Lawton 4 & S.Beeby 5 (Outlane) 38; 6, A.Goodman 17 & C.Taylor 15 (Crow Nest Park) 38; 7, Z.Sydor 9 & N.Bolam 9 (Ind. Huddersfield) 37; 7, C.Twigg 13 & P.Reynolds 15 (Outlane) 37; 7, J.Bates 12 & R.Patrice 13 (Outlane) 37; 10, A.Hirst 16 & P.Pitchforth 14 (Bradley Hall) 36; 10, G.Hollingdrake 6 & A.Brown 20 (Bradley Park) 36; 10, P.Newey 17 & M.Dempsey 11 (Ind. Huddersfield) 36; 13, P.O’Flynn 12 & E.Casper 9 (Outlane) 35; 13, P.Crosse 7 & A.Taylor 10 (Crosland Heath) 35; 15, E.Pearson 16 & M.Clark 18 (Crosland Heath) 34; 15, B.Thomson 11 & A.Kendall 20 (Crosland Heath/Longley Park) 34; 17, B.Page1 9 & C.Froggett 20 (Bradley Park) 33; 17, P.Smith 19 & A.Stringer 10 (Bradley Park) 33; 17, D.Delooze 19 & J.Clay 13 (Crosland Heath) 33; 20, M.Simmons 24 & K.Bruce 23 (Marsden) 31; 21, S.Spencer 17 & G.Quinn 21 (Outlane) 30; 22, B.Workman 15 & S.Kelly 16 (Bradley Park) 29; 23, J.Smith 13 & A.Mellor 13 (Longley Park/Outlane) 25.