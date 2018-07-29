Halifax League lower divisions

Clayton’s promotion hopes are fading while Queensbury’s drop fears were increased in the Halifax League’s middle section yesterday.

Clayton slipped 18 points behind a top three of Illingworth St Mary’s, Great Horton PC and Sowerby Bridge after losing for the second Saturday running.

They went down by eight wickets at Great Horton, who again had good reason to thank their main strike bowler Matthew Jordan.

He took 7-40 against a Clayton side who had five ducks and reasonable contributions from only three players, Danny Wilkins (42), Joseph Brown (37) and Paul Artist (32).

Openers Richard Hassall (48) and Husnain Syed (40) put on 92 as Chapel strolled to an eight-wicket win.

Unheralded pair Adam Mellor and Ben Clarke came up trumps for leaders Illingworth St Mary’s in the derby game at Bradshaw.

Illingworth were wobbling at 149-8 until No 9 Mellor hit 55 not out and lifted the total to 227-9.

Bradshaw’s target was shrunk to 197 by rain but they managed only 122. Stephen Cook dismissed the home top three batsmen before Clarke, who had offered Mellor valuable support with the bat, took 6-16 to wrap up the contest.

Simon Collins had again spearheaded Bradshaw’s effort with 43 runs and 5-78.

Bottom side Stones look as though they would appreciate a drop in grade next season. Sowerby Bridge needed only 19 balls to pass the Ripponden side’s 37 all out at Walton Street.

Stones had no answer to Jake Dixon (7-15) before Ashton Richardson added 25 not out to his 2-10 as Bridge banked an easy 12 points.

Queensbury were no match for Blackley and slipped 22 points behind their rivals in what looks a scrap to avoid the second from bottom slot.

Jacob Linsel (4-55) and David Pell (4-10) were the twin architects of Queensbury’s demise, bowling out the Old Guy Road side for 132.

David Townsend (47) and Macauley Shiel (30) put on 72 before a breakthrough arrived and Dan Houldin’s 34 not out clinched an eight-wicket win for visitors Blackley.

Scores: Illingworth St Mary’s 197-9 (Mellor 55*, Collins 5-78), *Bradshaw 122 (Collins 43, Clarke 6-16): pts 3-12. Clayton 143 (Wilkins 42, Jordan 7-40), *Great Horton PC 144-2 (Hassell 48, Syed 40): pts 2-12. *Queensbury 132 (D Peel jnr 4-18, Linsel 4-55), Blackley 134-2 (Townsend 47): pts 1-12. Stones 37 (Dixon 7-15), *Sowerby Bridge 38-0: pts 0-12.

Points (after 15): Illingworth St Mary’s 156, Great Horton Park Chapel 140, Sowerby Bridge 138, Clayton 120, Bradshaw 103, Blackley 83, Queensbury 61, Stones 46.

Mount’s Jabir Patel took a step up in class in his stride with a huge score for the second week running.

Patel followed up his 180 for the seconds against Oxenhope with 192 not out yesterday as Upper Hopton’s bowlers endured a torrid afternoon at the hands of the Division Two leaders.

Anees Rawat also took a toll on the visitors from Mirfield as Mount piled up 419-6.

Matthew Haigh made 56 and David Stones hit 55 in Upper Hopton’s reply of 171 but Patel fittingly had the last word with 4-14 off 22 deliveries.

Mount have an 11-point advantage over Old Town, who were saved by rain at home to Outlane.

Toby Croft took 5-62 as the Boston Hill men made 138, No 7 Sagher Shakeen top scoring with 38.

Luckless Outlane were within one lusty blow of victory, at 134-5 off 23.2 overs, when rain ended matters with Chris Brook 54 not out.

Runs were hard to come by at Bradley and Colnebridge where the hosts scrambled a three-wicket win after dismissing Leymoor for 78.

Andrew Mitchell took 6-33 and saw his side to victory with 12 not out alongside opener Iqrar Hussain, who made a valuable 41 not out.

Veteran Mushtaq Mohammed’s 5-54 helped dismiss Cullingworth for 92 and set up a nine-wicket home win for Greetland.

There was a tight finish at Low Moor, where Luddenden Foot emerged with a two-run win to cut second-placed Old Town’s advantage over them to one point.

Opener Lee Broadbent (53) and sixth-wicket pair Ryan Allen (44) and Daniel Barron (43) helped Foot to 207 all out, reduced to 194 after rain.

Mark Stokes (47) and Adam Forbes (41) led the Low Moor chase, which fell just short.

Scores: Leymoor 78 (A Mitchell 6-33), *Bradley & Colnebridge 83-7 (Iq Hussain 41*, Allison 4-51): pts 2- 12. Cullingworth 92 (Mohammed 5-54), *Greetland 94-1: pts 0-12. Luddenden Foot 194 (Broadbent 53, Allen 44, Barron 43, Haley 4-61, *Low Moor HT 192-9 (Stokes 47, Forbes 41): pts 11-6. *Mount 419-6 (Jab Patel 192*, A Rawat 87), Upper Hopton 171 (Haigh 56, Stones 55, Jab Patel 4- 14, Gheewala 4-63): pts 12-3. *Old Town 138 (Croft 5-62), Outlane 134-5 (Brook 54*, Holding 53) rsp: pts 4-6.

Points (after 15): Mount 138, Old Town 127, Luddenden Foot 126, Upper Hopton 124, Bradley & Colnebridge 116, Leymoor 102, Outlane 92, Low Moor 92, Greetland 67, Cullingworth 38.