Halifax runner Max Burgin breaks record that had stood for nearly half a century

Teenager Max Burgin ran a personal best and record-breaking time at the British Milers' Club Grand Prix in Loughborough last weekend.

The 17-year-old from Halifax ran the 800m A race in 1:46:80, breaking Steve Ovett's UK under-18 best time of 1:47:34, which he set in 1973.

The Halifax Harrier member beat a field which included a number of senior runners and has now moved to the seventh fastest athlete in the under-20 UK all-time rankings.

The Crossley Heath Grammar School student is also the sixth-fastest runner in any age group so far this year.

Burgin is in action again this weekend, as he prepares to compete in the trial for the European Junior Championships.