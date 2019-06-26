Halifax's Max Burgin breaks UK under-20 800m record at National Junior Championships

Halifax Harriers’ young sensation Max Burgin followed up breaking Steve Ovett’s 1973 under-18 record for the 800 metres in spectacular style last Sunday.

He followed up by front running the National Junior Championships 800 metres in a new UK under-20 record of 1 min 45.36 seconds.

This also puts Burgin at the top of the UK all-age rankings this season and second on the all time European lists for Under-20s.

His time would have been quick enough to win all of the Diamond League 800 metres races so far this year.

Burgin’s exploits have been sending shock waves right around the world of athletics and on Sunday, Paula Radcliffe tweeted: “If you watch one thing today, make it Max Burgin’s 800m win.”

On Monday evening Max was selected to run in the European Junior Championships in Sweden next month and he is favourite to win gold, to go with the Under-18 European gold he won last summer in Gyor, Hungary.

Despite all the glory and the plaudits, Max remains a humble lad with his training a family affair down at Spring Hall where he is coached by his dad Ian under the watchful eyes of

Granddad Brian Burgin, who is head coach and president of the club.

Halifax Harriers had another success at the weekend with ultra runner Ryan Barker finishing second in the 100 mile Pennine Barrier Ultra race in the Yorkshire Dales.