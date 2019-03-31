Hill Crest Classic: Quest for big prize starts

The 44th season of the Complete Packaging Services Classic begins at Hill Crest next Saturday (6.0) when the first 16 hopefuls begin their bid to claim a £1200 first prize.

The opening line-up includes two former winners, Andy Spragg (1999) and Chris Mordue (2000).

There is strong local interest in the shape of Tony Riley, Andy Gallagher and Josh Mordue from Brighouse and Glen McCafferty from Asa Briggs.

Draw: Kevin Shaw (Westhoughton) v Brad Massey (Derby), Andy Gallagher (Brighouse) v Richard Jackson (Thongsbridge), Nick White (Thongsbridge) v Andy Spragg (Chesterfield), Andy Cairns (Thongsbridge) v Tony Riley (Brighouse), Glen McCafferty (Asa Briggs) v Josh Mordue (Brighose), Andrew Walker (Thongsbridge) v Ross Meese (Derby), Chris Mordue (Brighouse) v Darren Smith (Thongsbridge), Lee Foster (Crossroads) v Brian Lee (Alverthorpe).

The Halifax Champion of Champions tournament, sponsored by Quality Stoves, will be played at Sowerby T & BC next Sunday (11am).

The event features the local competition winners from 2018.

Draw: M. Jeffries v J. Hamer, B. Winrow v K. Bannister, D. Radcliffe v M. Regan, R. Helliwell v S,Griffiths, B. Malone v G. Plane, P. Fisher v P. Berry, B. Towning v J. Gornall, M. McLoughlin v P. Wood.