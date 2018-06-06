Holders host Warley next

Last year’s finalists Booth and Mytholmroyd both gained home ties in last night’s draw for the quarter-finals of the Halifax Parish Cup.

Booth, who lifted the trophy for the second year running with a comfortable win at Blackley last August, will face Warley on Sunday, June 17.

The tie gives champions Booth a chance to avenge their embarrassing defeat on the opening day of this season when they were bowled out for 93 at Warley.

Fellow Calder Valley side Mytholmroyd host Oxenhope, the only side left in this year’s competition who are yet to lift the trophy.

Triangle, Parish Cup winners three years ago, will fancy their chances at home to Shelf Northowram Hedge Top, who will make the same trip in the league six days after the cup tie.

The fourth and final all-Premier Division contest is between Southowram and Sowerby St Peter’s. The Rams won a league meeting between the pair at Ashday Lane a month ago by 36 runs.

The final is at Copley on Sunday, August 5.

Triangle’s home tie in the Parish Cup meant their second team were sure to have an away tie in their defence of the Crossley Shield. They don’t have to travel too far to go to SBCI.

The Shield final is at Illingworth St Mary’s on Sunday, August 19 and the host club retain hopes of being in it. They are away to Mount in the last eight.

Parish Cup, quarter-finals: Booth v Warley, Mytholmroyd v Oxenhope, Southowram v Sowerby St Peter’s, Triangle v Shelf Northowram HT.

Crossley Shield: Bradshaw v Booth, Luddenden Foot v Blackley, Mount v Illingworth St Mary’s, SBCI v Triangle.