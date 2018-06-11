Home sweet home for Outlane

OUTLANE made home advantage pay in Sunday’s Halifax, Huddersfield & District Union Handicap Team Championship.

Their quartet of Nick Sutton, Patrick O’Flynn, Anthony O’Brien and Len Campey had a total gross score of 346 to win by a massive 11 shot margin from Willow Valley with Woodsome Hall and Huddersfield two shots further back.

Twenty clubs took part and teams were made up of players in different handicap bands with one player of not less than six handicap, another of not less than nine, one of not less than 12 and the fourth of 15 handicap or greater.

There was a prize for the best nett score and that went to Willow Valley’s Scott Smith with a 66 playing off 17.

Scores: 1, Outlane 346 (Nick Sutton 81, Patrick O’Flynn 83, L Anthony O’Brien 88, Len J Campey 94); 2, Willow Valley 357 (Scott Smith 83, Chris Sweeney 86, Steven Wood 86, Paul Blakeley 102); 3, Woodsome Hall 359 (Ian Cooper 84, H Bradbury 88, Gary Eastwood 91, Geoff Hall 96); 4, Huddersfield 359 (Will Squires 85, Ray Donovan 88, Fraser Thomson 91, Paul Lamming 95); 5. Halifax Bradley Hall 360 (N J Lodge 81, Shaun Garside 86, Simon Clarke 89, M Leonard 104);

6, Crow Nest Park 368 (Darren Hill 86, Neil Connor 88, David Simpson 91, Paul Scothorne 103); 7, Bradley Park 368 (P Kaye 85, Donavon Crossley 92, M R Hanson 95, Steve Kelly 96); 8, Marsden 369 (Ash Haywood 81, A Bull 85, M Simpson 87, B Wikzynski 116); 9, Queensbury 373 (David Sills 77, P Cheesbrough 89, Dave Harris 98, David Wheildon 109); 10, Crosland Heath 375 (S J Rowlands 89, James Wilson 95, Adam Lightowlers 95, E J Pearson 96); 11. Meltham 375 (T Hellawell 86, P Walker 90, John Wozniak 94, J Steele 105); 12, West End 384 (A Heywood 86, G J Abernethy 95, Stephen Holmes 98, A Speak 105); 13, Elland 385 (Matt Swann 93, Sean O’Donoghue 95, Richard Bradley 97, Steven Pendleton 100); 14, Halifax 392 (Neil Rogers 82, A Haigh 95, Simon Willis 107, D Green 108); 15, Castlefields 392 (Charles Burton 89, Richard Badrock 96, Charles Tolley 101, David Bartliff 106); 16, Dewsbury District 464 (David Sykes 85, Robert Pilkington 88, Calvin Howell 90, Jez Stanley NR); 17, Hebden Bridge 478 (Jake W Allott 86, Des Senior 92, Paul Gibson 99, Neil Clegg NR); 18, Saddleworth 509 (Stuart Hanson 91, David Fox 99, Andy Thornton 118, Guy Godwin NR); 19, Longley Park 589 (S.C Ruta 88, J P Ruta 99, I Dyson NR, Kevin Ash NR); 20, Lightcliffe 594 (Duncan Armitage 95, Steve Travis 96, Edward Pickles NR, Richard Smith).