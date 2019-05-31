Homecoming king Sam Larkin out to impress on dream date at Colne Muni

Homecoming king Sam Larkin will be firing on all cylinders when his dream to fight within the hallowed walls of Colne Municipal Hall becomes a reality.

The featherweight fighter has been eager to take centre stage at his hometown’s Mecca for boxing since lacing up a pair of gloves for the first time.

Former Sandygate ABC ace Larkin, 28, has enjoyed many a memorable night at the multi-purpose complex, situated in Albert Road, having followed the likes of Chris O’Brien, Stuart McFadyen and former English champion Shayne Singleton on the circuit.

But June 30th is his time to shine and the one-time amateur at Sandygate ABC has left no stone unturned to ensure that he’s in the right frame of mind for the occasion.

The most pressing tweak to his lifestyle, which has alleviated a surfeit of stress, has been to find full-time employment and get money in the bank.

That, alone, has lightened the load on his mind. “I’ll be a lot less stressed going in to my next fight,” he said.

“I was working part-time before and I had no money in the bank.

“I’d not been sleeping. I’ll be tired from working a full-time job now but I’ll be much better off.

“I’m working on a site in Middleton so I can get straight to the gym afterwards.

“I had to be realistic and make a change because going sparring - as good as it was going to Jamie Moore’s gym - wasn’t paying the bills.

“I’ll still get some top quality sparring, though.”

Larkin, coached by Alex Matvienko, failed to back up his inaugural victory as a professional against Ricky Leach when climbing to bantamweight to take on Jamie Quinn at King George’s Hall in Blackburn in March.

The former Park High School pupil was outpointed over four rounds against the durable journeyman, and he knows that he now has to shine on his third gig since ditching his amateur tag.

The Elite Boxing pugilist, who had been scheduled to fight teenage Yorkshireman Kieran Holman at the Pendle venue at the start of his career, said: “I need to get a good win at the end of July.

“I won’t be boxing at bantamweight this time, I’ll be coming down to featherweight and fighting at 9st.

“I’ll know more about my fighting weight in the next few weeks once I get back in to a routine but it won’t be a problem making 9st.

“I’m not competing above 9st again.

“There’s not a chance, especially after last time. I felt sluggish and I wasn’t hitting as hard.

“I couldn’t punch and the extra weight affected my performance.

“We might have to get an opponent from overseas, but so be it.”

He added: “I need to get back to winning ways and get going again.

“After losing my last fight and having a few weeks off I was close to calling it a day, but I’ve got to have a go at Colne Muni.

“I’m buzzing for it, even though it’s on a strange day with it being a Sunday.

“It’s at Colne Muni, though, so it’ll be a good event.

“I need to make a big statement now.

“It will be a dream come true fighting at Colne Muni. This has kept me motivated and I’m determined to make a statement, particularly after what happened there last time.

“I need to stick at my weight because I was on fire on my debut. I was rapid and effective and I felt sharp.

“This is keeping me going and I’ll be as strong as an ox for my third professional fight.”

Sam, who can be contacted on social media for those wishing to purchase tickets for the Maree Boxing event, in association with Frank Duffin Promotions and Heatseaker Boxing, would like to thank PKB Building and Roofing, Steptoes Yard, Unique Clean, Viverre Liberaire, Norpol Recycling, Mick Hughes Sports Massage, JOG Building Services, Intershape Fitness, The Asphalt Works, Shokwaves Barbers and DWE Building and Landscape Specialists for their ongoing sponsorship and support.