Hundreds of riders descend on Todmorden park for annual Cyclocross race
While many people were still enjoying the quiet time between Christmas and New Year, over 200 bike racers descended on Todmorden’s Centre Vale Park to race in the Yorkshire Cyclocross Association’s final race of its ten-race series.
Here are pictures from the annual event, with images taken by Paul Davy @cycletogs
While some riders had enough championship points in the bag to sit back (or sit home), for other racers, the series came down to this final race of the series, which had started back in early September.