Jools sparkles in national final

CALDERDALE has a new national boxing champion in Hebden Bridge ABC’s Jools Uttley.

The 15-year-old won the 68kg event at the National Novice Finals in Banbury, Oxfordshire on Saturday.

Novice competitions are for fighters with between two and 10 bouts and Uttley won unanimously against Declan Conlon from the Heart of Portsmouth Boxing Academy.

It was plain sailing in the final for Uttley, son of former Elland and Siddal rugby league player Vaughan, after a more demanding bout in his semi-final in Liverpool the week before.

On that occasion he beat Midlands fighter Ben Taylor on a split decision.

Hebden Bridge club chief Clayton Varey made the trip to Banbury with his fighter and rates Uttley as the club’s best prospect for some time.

He said: “Jools is a tall, rangy southpaw who is classy and heavy-handed. He is also skilful and can fight either on the front foot or on the ropes.”

It is the club’s fourth national title win following two for George Standring and one for Hatty Nylan.

Uttley was taking his record to seven wins out of seven and with no more competitions for a while is likely to keep ticking over at club shows.

