Key wins for Halifax sides

Halifax’s men took a giant step towards Premier Division safety when they cruised to a 6-2 home victory over an understrength Sheffield Hallam thirds last Saturday.

They dominated the first half and took the lead with a neat deflection from Pete Balmforth.

Jakob Morley’s introduction after 10 minutes saw Halifax increase their lead, as he worked a neat move with Josh Barron, who in turn found leading scorer Michael Jones and the Halifax skipper made no mistake from eight yards out.

Barron then produced the miss of the season as he shot yards wide with the entire goal at his mercy.

Jones made it 3-0 with a thunderous strike from the edge of the D, before completing his hat-trick with a trademark penalty corner finish.

Sam Spencer made it 5-0 with a close range effort and Halifax went into the break with thoughts of a high scoring second half.

However, that failed to materialise as the visitors stepped up their play and grabbed two goals to put pressure on their hosts.

Barron made amends for his earlier miss as he slotted home after a fine run from Olly James, before Jones missed with a wild airswing as the game drew to a close.

Halifax Ladies inflicted a first defeat of the season on North Two South East champions Boston Spa with a 5-1 home success.

They were avenging a 3-2 away defeat a week earlier.

Halifax made the perfect opening with prolific striker Dani Parker producing a great finish after a fine through ball from Katie Love.

They continued to dominate with plenty of the possession and Amy March, Kate Walsh and Michaela Holroyde went close.

At the other end fine defending from Regan Midgley, Leah Kalter, Becca Camp and Katie Love kept Spa at bay.

Steph Jones produced some great play through the midfield in a rare appearance.

A fantastic through ball from Beccca Camp and cross from Regan Midgley set up Kate Walsh to make it 2-0. Walsh added another in similar fashion with a lovely strike after great build up play from Love, Jones and Holroyde.

Parker made it 4-0 before half time with a splendid individual effort, taking the ball past the keeper then slotting home.

Halifax continued to dominate with Parker completing her hat-trick from a tight angle .

Spa scored from the last play via a spectacular deflection which gave Cassie Barker no chance.

It was Halifax’s best performance of the season and they will hope to finish with a similar display against Driffield on April 7.

More hockey reports and pictures in Friday’s paper.