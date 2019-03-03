Ladies Alliance: Victory for home duo

Seventy two players took part in the latest Huddersfield, Halifax & District Ladies Winter Alliance meeting at Outlane Golf Club on Wednesday.

Home club pair Irene Battye and Carol Crowther made their course knowledge pay to registered a comfortable victory in a Greensome Stableford played over 18 holes.

Combinations from Lightcliffe and Crow Nest Park filled the places on a lovely February day with unbroken sunshine. The course was in excellent condition.

The format will be the same for the next event at Meltham Golf Club on Wednesday, March 27.

Result: 1, Irene Battye and Carol Crowther (Outlane) 34 points; 2, Luba Brierley and Jane Schofield (Lightcliffe) 32 points; 3, Carole Hampson and Elaine Mackie (Crow Nest Park) 31 points.