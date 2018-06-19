Martin wins Ogden Cup

Gerard Martin provided a home club success at Saturday’s Ogden Cup, the climax to Halifax Golf Club’s open week.

Martin, the current Vice Captain, had rounds of 69 and 68 for a nett total of 137.

He held it together well on a day which was fine until a spell of heavy rain late in the afternoon.

Martin won by two shots from Nathan Connor, a former Ogden member now at Headley Golf Club, with Gareth Jones, another current Halifax member, third.

The trophies were presented by Captain Will Stewart at Sunday’s presentation evening, which brought a successful week to a close.