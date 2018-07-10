Max’s record-breaking GB debut

Halifax Harriers’ Max Burgin made a stunning Great Britain debut at the European Under 18 Championships in Gyor, Hungary.

He was not only a runaway winner of the 800 metres, but set a Championship record and a new world best for a 16-year-old.

It was another illustration of the Crossley Heath School pupil’s huge talent and that he is one of the country’s top sporting prospects.

Burgin always looked in control through the heats and semi-final in Hungary.

When it came to the final he made his intentions clear from the start, quickly moving to the front and dominating throughout.

After 400 metres he had a lead of several metres and continued to pile on the pressure. By the end he was well clear and won in a new Championship record of 1:47.36.

His time was the best ever for his age and the fastest time this year for an under 18.

Second place went to Spain’s Eric Guzman (1:49.19) and in third place was Portugal’s Joao Miguel Peixoto (1:49.42).

Burgin is coached by his grandfather Brian and lives at Well Head, Halifax.