Midwood shows way for Triangle

Triangle and Warley will contest this year’s Halifax Parish Cup final at Copley on Sunday, August 5.

Both had comfortable wins in yesterday’s semi-finals, Triangle by 90 runs at Mytholmroyd and Warley by seven wickets at home to Sowerby St Peter’s.

The most recent of Triangle’s record 12 Parish Cup successes came three years ago under Christian Silkstone. Their current skipper, Michael Midwood, grasped the nettle yesterday when Nathan Madden was a late withdrawal.

The experienced ex-Huddersfield League and Warley all-rounder promoted himself to open the batting and made 85 to help his side to 305-7 at Moderna Way, wicketkeeper-batsman Chris Metcalf contributing 66.

Tom Earle hit a rapid 50 at the top of the Royd order but once he was bowled by Carl Fletcher the home challenge fell away. Greg Spink, perhaps better known as an amateur footballer with Midgley and Hollins Holme, made 51 not out but support was lacking as Jack Gledhill (4-33) helped wrap up the innings for 215.

Warley, on a high from Saturday’s sensational win at Booth when their last pair put on 95 to defeat the champs, needed no such heroics yesterday.

They dismissed Sowerby for 164 with nine overs unused by the visitors. Sowerby made a partial recovery from 27-3 with a 78-run stand between Aiden Green (47) and Gavin Hayes (49) but one of Saturday’s batting stars, spin bowler Cameron van Rensberg, took 4-39 to leave Warley with a modest target.

Brothers Chris and Ben Atkinson hit 50 each and put on 79 for the first wicket and Matthew Whitworth’s 29 not out helped the home side clinch a final place in the 29th over.

Triangle’s hopes of also appearing in the Crossley Shield final were dashed by Illingworth St Mary’s.

The holders made 217-8 but Illingworth, who will host the second teams’ final on August 19, knocked off the runs for the loss of five wickets.

Illingworth’s opponents will be Blackley, who were 67-run home winners over Booth in yesterday’s other semi-final.

Blackley produced a solid batting effort with Naeel Asif’s 40 the best of eight double-figure contributions in their 252-9.

Booth lost their first two wickets with the total on 16 and were up against it from then on, Anthony Langton taking 3-17 off his nine overs.

Mark Johnstone hit 47 but Booth fell well short on 185 all out.