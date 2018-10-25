Minibike crown for Harley

TEN-YEAR-OLD Harley McCabe has certainly been quick off the mark in his first season of British Minibike Championship racing.

The youngster from Ovenden, Halifax has won the Junior SM90 bambino class, fought out over 10 rounds at circuits ranging from Cumbria and Teesside in the north to Llandow in the Vale of Glamorgan and various venues in between.

Harley was ultra-consistent with six wins, nine second places, two thirds, a fifth and one crash!

He finished with 378 points in the season spanning from March to October to take the national title by a 54-point margin.

Harley’s mum Carrie said her son, who attends St Malachy’s Catholic School, had always had an interest in bikes after watching his dad, Johnboy, race.

The prize presentation will take place at the Marriot Hotel, Peterborough on November 24.

Harley will have a bigger task on his hands next season when he moves up to the Junior SM140 championship and the family are seeking sponsorship for him. Anyone interested should email clbinns88@aol.co.uk