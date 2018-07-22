Narrow derby win for Brighouse

Brighouse won by 10 runs at Northowram Fields in a high-scoring Calderdale derby in the Bradford League.

The much-improved visitors took advantage of an injury-depleted home bowling attack to pile up 267-6 with Sohail Hussain (85) and Tanvir Bashir (67) adding 113 for the fourth wicket.

Regulars Josh Bennett Keer and Will Parkin conceded only 97 runs off their 30 overs but the other 20 overs, bowled largely by stand-ins, cost 163.

Northowram made a bold bid to topple Brighouse’s total with young Jacob Slator making 74 and skipper John Lister continuing his good form with 70. They shared a stand of 134 but Abid Awain (4-45) and Quadratullah Aziz (3-58) enabled Brighouse to emerge with a narrow victory which keeps them on the fringes of the promotion race in Championship 2.

Lightcliffe’s overseas player Suleiman Khan was in stunning form as his side ended a lengthy losing run in the Premiership with a 94-run success at home to Bradford & Bingley.

Khan hit 115 to help his side recover from 49-4 to total 256 and then took 5-28 with his spin bowling as the relegation-threatened visitors were dismissed for 162.

The Pakistani had shone in the first fixture against the Wagon Lane outfit, hitting 70 and taking four wickets.

Khan hit seven sixes and 10 fours, adding 159 with opener Rhys Jowett (62) for the fifth-wicket.

The visitors made steady progress to 105-3 but a run out and then the introduction of Khan swung things decisively Lightcliffe’s way, opener Jonathan Whitehead (42) top scoring for the visitors.

Walsden overcame a potentially tricky hurdle in their bid to win the Lancashire League at the first time of asking with a seven-wicket win at Burnley yesterday.

Nick Barker’s 103 not out from 101 balls, his first three-figure score in this league, helped his side move past the Worsley Cup finalists’ 189 all out total.

Opening bowlers Jamie Shackleton and Martin Harlow had the home side on the ropes at 61-5 before Joe McCluskie (69) led a recovery, adding 70 with David Brown (26).

Shackleton finished with 3-35, Martin Harlow 3-42 and Jake Hooson 2-18.

Walsden lost Josh Gale with the score on nine but Hooson (55) and Barker added 147 to take the visitors close to victory.

Hooson and James Rawlinson were out with the score on 156 but Umesh Karunaratne (16 no) helped the Scott Street side make it 14 league wins out of 14 this season.

Todmorden made the most of a good winning opportunity at home to lowly Rishton to climb back into the top half of the table.

Professional Chris Schofield returned from a broken finger and he made 47 not out and Bilal Abbas 30 not out to clinch a seven-wicket win.

Earlier, Matt Collins (4-50) had spearheaded an injury hit Todmorden attack well, visiting professional Mansoor Amjad making 75 before being trapped leg before by Schofield in Rishton’s 159 all out.

Barkisland, Rastrick and Elland made it a Calderdale hat-trick in the Huddersfield League’s Championship yesterday.

Barkisland returned to the top and Rastrick are close up in fourth after the pair registered wins over the bottom two sides in early-finishing games.

Barkisland dismissed Almondbury for 122 with Aussie Sam Moyle (3-30) and spinner Matthew Steers (4-25) cutting through the home ranks.

Sharaz Ali (4-43) ensured the visitors didn’t have things all their own way in the second half but Luke Bridges’ 36 helped clinch a five-wicket win.

Rastrick dismissed Lepton Highlanders for 90 with James Anderson taking 5-21 and no batsman managing more than then 20 extras.

Asif Afridi’s 25 not out sealed a six-wicket success in the 16th over of the reply.

Elland leap-frogged Lascelles Hall and went seventh with a nine-wicket win over that side. Spinner Peter Dobson added another three wickets to his tally and the Hullen Edge men’s runs came from Liam Fletcher (69 no) and Ciaran O’Malley (44).