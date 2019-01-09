Ormerod joy at return to action

Brighouse snow boarder Katie Ormerod couldn’t hide her delight at being able to get back on a snowboard again yesterday.

The 21-year-old has been sidelined for almost 11 months after breaking her heel on the eve of the Winter Olympics in South Korea, where she was a leading Great Britain medal hope.

It was the worst of several major injuries that Ormerod has suffered during her career but there was light at the end of the tunnel for her at Snozone Yorkshire in Castleford yesterday.

Ormerod, who spend time in New Zealand before Christmas, revealed on Twitter that she’d had a pain-free session and was “stoked” at the prospect of being able to revive her career.

She posted: “YAY!! Back on my board and for the first time in almost a year I had no pain!

“Honestly can’t explain how stoked I am right now!”

Ormerod is an X-Games and multiple World Cup medallist and won bronze at the test event for the Winter Olympics.