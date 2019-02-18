Ovenden exit National Cup

Ovenden were well beaten in a delayed National Cup first round game on Saturday, losing 40-10 away to National Conference League outfit Oldham St Annes.

They had several key players missing after their Challenge Cup exit at the hands of West Bowling seven days earlier but competed well for 20 minutes before their hosts took the initiative.

Saints started making good yardage up the middle and surged into an 18-0 interval lead.

Josh Brown touched down for Ovenden just after half-time but the home side crossed twice before and twice after outstanding loose forward Josh McAdam had got the visitors’ second try, converted by Graham Charlesworth.

Ovenden now turn their attentions to retaining the Pennine League title. They have at last been awarded the points from the abandoned early-season game against Upton, meaning that they only need to win two of their last three games to keep the silverware.

They are at home to a Three Tuns side they played well against and beat in Hull last month.