Ovenden host Woolston in cup

Ovenden will host Woolston Rovers in their first Challenge Cup tie for several years next month.

The Pennine League champions will face their Warrington foes in one of 26 ties on the weekend of January 26-27, with BBC Sport streaming one game live.

Fellow Calderdale side Siddal will be away to competition newcomers Clock Face Miners, from St Helens.

Woolston and Clock Face Miners both finished on 27 points, in fifth and fourth places respectively, in Division Three of the National Conference League last summer.

Siddal, who finished seventh in the Conference Premier last season, recently returned to training under coaches Daz Phillips and Gareth English.

Millom have drawn Serbian side Red Star Belgrade, who began playing rugby league in 2006 and are in the competition for the first time.

Amateur teams need to win two games to have a chance of a crack at professional opposition.

Challenge Cup, first round draw: Kells v Rochdale Mayfield, Orrell St James v Underbank Rangers, West Bowling v Hammersmith Hills Hoists, Dewsbury Moor v Skirlaugh, East Leeds v Batley Boys, Wigan St Judes v Crosfields, Bentley v Army, Royal Navy v West Hull, Leigh Miners Rangers v Oulton Raiders, Wallsend Eagles v Great Britain Police, Drighlington v All Golds, Leigh East v Wigan St Patricks, Distington v Torfaen Tigers, Lock Lane v Longhorns, Shaw Cross Sharks v Haydock, Ovenden v Woolston Rovers, Hunslet Warriors v Featherstone Lions, York Acorn v Beverley, Normanton Knights v Edinburgh Eagles, Bradford Dudley Hill v Milford Marlins, North Herts Crusaders v Royal Air Force, Millom v Red Star Belgrade, Clock Face Miners v Siddal, Hunslet Club Parkside v Thornhill Trojans, Thatto Heath v Stanningley, London Chargers v Wath Brow Hornets.