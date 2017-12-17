Ovenden keep 100 per cent record

Three rugby matches beat the extended freeze in Calderdale yesterday, two in the Pennine ARL and one in the 15-a-side code in Yorkshire Two.

Ovenden boosted their Championship title hopes with a 20-6 home win over Siddal, to make it nine wins out of nine, while Greetland All Rounders lost 24-12 against Hanging Heaton at Spring Rock in Division Two West.

Ovenden’s Yorkshire Cup final opponents at Featherstone on January 20 are still to be determined. The last-four game between Lock Lane and East Leeds was called off again yesterday and has been rescheduled for January 7.

Queensbury conceded their Division Two Central fixture away to Eastmoor Dragons, who were awarded a 30-0 win.

The Yorkshire One rugby union derby between Old Rishworthians and Heath was postponed yesterday morning due to a frozen pitch at Copley.

Old Brodleians (at Hullensians), Old Crossleyans (at home to Yarnbury) and Halifax (away to Burley) were also off but Halifax Vandals managed to play at Warley.

Yorkshire Two’s next-to-bottom club lost 9-8 to mid-table West Park Leeds.