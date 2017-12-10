Ovenden reach county cup final

Only a handful of local amateur teams were in action yesterday as the first severe icy blast of winter froze pitches.

Ovenden ARLFC powered through to the Yorkshire Cup final with a 34-14 win over North Hull Knights in the snow at Four Fields.

The Pennine League side will play either Lock Lane or East Leeds in the final at Featherstone on December 30.

King Cross Park lost 50-12 away to Hanging Heaton in Division Two West.

Only one first team from Calderdale’s six rugby union clubs was in action with Old Crossleyans losing 24-22 at Barnsley in Yorkshire Two.

One game survived in the Haslem-Sheppard Halifax AFL with Shelf United beating Sowerby United 8-0 in the Premier Division. There was a hat-trick from Luke O’Brien in a game switched from grass to the 3G at Lightcliffe Academy.

The postponements included Brighouse Town’s Evo-Stik NPL game at Clitheroe.