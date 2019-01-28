Page to run for GB in Portugal

Calder Valley Fell Runners’ Holly Page has been named by British Athletics as one of 12 athletes to represent Great Britain & Northern Ireland at the IAU/ITRA Trail World Championship in Mirandha do Corvo, Portugal on Saturday, June 8.

She is one of six senior women in a team which will be expected to push for medals.

Team leader Adrian Stott said: “The strength in depth of mountain and trail running in the UK just now is apparent in the strong men’s and women’s teams selected.

“The fact it is a relatively short, but technical 45km course for this year’s ultra-trail championship, has been reflected in the selection with a mix of experienced ultra-runners and long distance fell runners. well suited to doing well in June.”

Heptonstall’s Page has earned her place after clinching success in the World Skyrunning Series at Limone sul Garde in Italy late last year.

The series had started in April in China and took in 10 extreme mountain races, over distances from 21km to 48km.

A runners five best results counted and Page (462 points) beat Sweden’s Lina El Kott Helander (454) and Spain’s Laura Orgue (45).

Incredibly, she hitch-hiked to six of the seven races she contested and didn’t spend any longer than two weeks at a time in any one place around the world.

Page has been in excellent form closer to home since, winning at the Soreen Stanbury Splash, the Coley Canter in which brother Ben was the only person to beat her home and the Shepherd’s Skyline race hosted by Todmorden Harriers.

Page started running as a 12-year-old with Halifax Harriers and soon realised that the longer and tougher the race was, the better she did.

She did her first Skyrace in 2016, when working in South Africa, and has never looked back since, although her career was in the balance when she slid down a glacier on Mont Blanc.

She escaped with cuts to her legs and a torn knee ligament and after a lengthy spell in a wheelchair had to learn to walk again.