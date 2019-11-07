Phoenix Camp prospect Joshua Holmes doing things the Floyd Mayweather Jr. way as he collects win number four

Floyd Mayweather Jr said it himself: "I'm a boxer who believes that the object of the sport is to hit and not get hit."

Committing to that mantra didn't work out too badly for the former five-weight world champion, did it?

The pound-for-pound emperor - considered the best defensive boxer in history, as well as being the most accurate puncher since the existence of CompuBox - retired with an undefeated record from 50 professional contests.

Renowned for his defensive acumen, "Pretty Boy" possessed all the individual traits required to build in to his counter-punching role.

The stance, weight distribution, the upper body movement - incorporating the shoulder roll - footwork, agility, anticipation and boxing IQ were all integral in shaping his style.

They say imitation is the greatest form of flattery. Well, super-featherweight fighter Joshua Holmes has adopted a similar philosophy when it comes to implementing the sweet science.

The 23-year-old is only four fights in to his professional career, but his DNA as an athlete is already shining through.

Naheem Chaudhry, Dylan Draper, Edward Bjorklund and now Jamie Quinn have all failed to land significant shots during their respective four round fandangos.

The 'Devil Child', a journeyman from Cheshire, didn't exactly play up to his moniker at King George's Hall at the weekend.

The 29-year-old lightweight, who was making his 101st appearance, came in taller and heavier, his durability had caused Sam Larkin a number of issues in March, but he was reduced to tucking up tight on this occasion and throwing punches sporadically.

But when the flurries did come, Holmes, with a spring in his step, and an elasticity in his neck, was able to recoil and move out of range.

"I don't think he landed a punch to be honest," he said. "It's the most comfortable I've felt in there so far, everything just glued in the last week or two going in to the fight. I'm getting more and more confident and it's all just gelling together now.

"My movement was good, but there's still a lot I can work on. I moved well to make him miss, but I should have made him pay a bit more. It's only my fourth fight, though, so I'm on the right track.

"He had a very tight guard and I'm not the type of fighter who steams forward, trying to break an opponent's guard and taking a shot to give one.

"It's not my style. If I can avoid getting hit then I will. He wasn't throwing many punches so it was hard to counter and punish him.

"He came out a little bit more at the end, which suited me a lot better. I did like that. Four rounds just isn't enough for me, I'll get more excited when I make the step up."

Holmes added: "It's my first year back, but I'm improving loads after having two years out of the sport.

"I feel good and I feel as though I'm back into the full swing of things. I didn't want that fight to end because I was enjoying it so much.

"I've watched it back and I have picked out a few mistakes, which makes me want to get straight back in there and put on an even better performance.

"But I came out fit and healthy and ready to go again. I know I'm above this sort of level. I'm confident going into every fight, regardless of who I'm in with.

"I don't have any doubts in myself or else I wouldn't be doing it. I always know that I've trained as best I can going into each fight."