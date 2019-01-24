Queens climb to fourth

QUEENS Sports Club further enhanced their position in the Yorkshire League’s Premier Division with a 5-0 home win over Chapel Allerton seconds on Wednesday.

It was their second successive maximum haul after a 5-0 success away to Pontefract seconds the previous week at the start of their 2019 fixtures.

Queens club pro Sarah Campion and her husband David both dropped a game in the middle order but the other three home players all won 3-0.

The latest victory will lift the Halifax club to fourth, only one point behind Barnsley.

Queens are away to second-placed Dunnington next week before hosting Sheffield side Abbeydale on February 6, when spectators are welcome.

Queens v Chapel Allerton 2 results: Connor Sheen beat Dominic Hamilton 11-3, 14-12, 11-8, James Earles beat Cameron Ward 11-2, 11-4, 11-7, David Campion beat Phil Young 13-15, 11-5, 11-3, 11-2, Sarah Campion beat Paul Allen 11-7, 5-11, 11-6, 13-11, Lewis Harding beat Phil Davies 11-5, 11-6, 11-4.