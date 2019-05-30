Rock ‘n’ Roll series: Strong Calderdale presence

A number of Stainland Lions, Sowerby Bridge Snails and Northowram Pumas runners took part in the Rock ‘n’ Roll series at the home of The Beatles, Liverpool.

Runners competed in both the Half Marathon and Full Marathon both of which started at the Albert Dock and finished at the Liverpool Arena.

Stainland’s Mags Beever was second in her age category in the marathon, while Simon Rawnsley was second in his age category in the half marathon. Ken Chilcott was delighted to run a big personal best.

Kieran Heaton was the first Snail home in the half marathon in 1:50. Traci Kerridge was disappointed with her time of 2:17 but discovered she had been running with a fractured ankle.

Peter Kerridge was the first Snail home in the full marathon in 3:12. Verity Garside, who finished in 4:33, praised the support of the team while Amanda Aveyard was full of praise for husband Richard for completing his first marathon after only eight weeks of training.

A large contingent from Pumas tackled the half marathon and Shaun Casey spearheaded their challenge in 1:36.

Lions times - marathon: Mags Beever 3:07:12, Catherine O’Shaughnessey 5:11:16. Half marathon: Simon Rawnsley 1:25:24, David Collins 1:48:08, Claire Guest 2:04:27, Rebecca O’Neill 1:55:55, Sarah Lunt 2:01:42, Claire Smith 2:06:54, Ken Chilcott 2:15:50, Stuart Hardaker 2:23:04, Diane Thornley 2:28:54, Justin Scargill 2:30:51, Phil Richards 2:38:28, Kelly Richards 2:38:29, Jenny Hardaker 3:14:37.

Snails results - half marathon: 1392, Kieran Heaton 1:50:52; 4916, Traci Kerridge 2:17:46; 6314, Jennifer Sutton 2:29:15; 6318, Liz Keyes 2:29:16; 7503, Eleanor Pilling 2:43:29; 7504, Stu Pilling 2:43:29; 7648, Lynne Owen 2:45:42; 7649, Julie Browne 2:45:43. Marathon: 113 Peter Kerridge 3:12:15; 254, Ian Hesselden 3:25:50; 369, Richard Smith 3:32:43; 813, Chris Smart 3:52:20; 881, Andrew Heptinstall 3:54:33; 1469, David Redhead 4:17:01; 1657, Caroline Hesselden 4:24:24; 1872, Verity Garside 4:32:54; 2159, Daniel Priestman 4:44:57; 2214, Abi Clark 4:47:16; 2343, Ella King 4:53:15; 2498, Rob Hick 5:01:10; 2499, Sinead Armstrong 5:01:18; 2673, Amanda Aveyard 5:14:09; 2811, Nicky Brown 5:24:55; 2927, Richard Aveyard 5:37:34.

Pumas results - half marathon: Shaun Casey 1.36.00, Mark Whittaker 1.39.19, Simon Wilkinson 1.52.24, Neil Coupe 1.53.57, August Armstrong 1.56.08, Cathy Heptinstall 2.00.49, Nichola Mathieson 2.03.59, Mark Kirkby 2.04.09, Lizzie Wood 2.04.41, Helen Jackson 2.06.42, Melissa Hall 2.07.37, Shana Emmerson 2.11.37, Jo Coupe 2.12.09, Carolyn Brearley 2.12.09, Sarah Firth 2.13.03, Tracey March 2.14.11, Tiffany Lewis 2.16.41, Natalie Mason 2.19.46, Chris Murgatroyd 2.20.34, Sara Coates 2.23.12, Gill Holmes 2.28.15, Paul Pickering 2.28.55, Alison Shooter 2.31.17, Louise Heath 2.31.18, Tamara Gibson 2.33.11, Dave Rhodes 2.34.00, Andrea Wallman 2.40.25, Fiona Averill 2.44.52, Philippa Denham 2.53.38, Ben Young 3.05.10.

Queensbury RC times - 5k: Gillian Jago 25:33. Half Marathon: Gillian Jago 2:02:44, Helen Gibbons 3:00:40.