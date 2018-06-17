Royd add to Bridgeholme worries

Umpires had to get into maths mode for the first time this season in the Halifax League yesterday, when the run of fine Saturdays ended, but no calculations were needed at Bridgeholme.

The Premier Division’s bottom club were beaten by their Calder Valley rivals Mytholmroyd before the rain came, losing by 10 wickets in a match lasting only 23.2 overs.

Bridgeholme were dismissed for 50 with Tom Conway (5-20), Jack Earle (3-16) and James Cowens (2-6) the only bowlers required.

Hasan Jamil (23 no) and Matthew Scholefield (26 no) then made the most of their opportunity to open the Royd batting, knocking off the required runs in just 17 deliveries.

Sides batting first saw their totals shrink in the other five top section games and that made an already easy-looking task become simpler for Oxenhope at home to Southowram.

Liam Dyson’s 7-29 helped skittle the Rams for 86 and after a rain break the home side were left requiring only 60, which they reached in the 10th over for the loss of Josh Fleetwood (36).

Having a big chunk of their total wiped off didn’t prove a problem for champions Booth, who are now only two points behind Thornton at the top.

Richard Laycock’s side made 277-6 at home to Shelf Northowram Hedge Top with 75 from opener Steve Senior and helped by a bumper 47 extras.

It would have been even more but rain led to the innings being cut short by 11 deliveries and the total reduced to 203-6.

Opener Dan Cole maintained his fine form this season for the visitors but received little support. He was ninth out for 62 with the score on 142 and Hedge Top’s last pair added only five more.

Thornton could feel satisfied from a 10-point return at home to a dangerous Triangle side.

The Hill Top Road team were left chasing 243 for victory in another rain affected contest and got them for the loss of five wickets.

Warley lost ground on the top two when they suffered a surprise three-run reverse at home to neighbours SBCI.

They made 186-7 in reply to the Church Institute’s 189-7, who were notching their first league win of the season.

Bridgeholme were left further isolated at the foot of the table when Copley gained their second maximum-points success with a 42-run home win over Sowerby St Peter’s.

Top three Gavin Whipp (68), Alex Blagborough (48) and Ollie Thorpe (76) all scored heavily as Copley powered to 204-1.

Martin Schofield and Matthew Hoyle were then the beneficiaries, with four wickets each, as Copley folded to 261 in the quest for quick runs.

Sowerby’s innings mirrored that of their hosts as they chased 250 to win off slightly fewer overs than Copley. They too had a strong platform at 157-2, thanks to Ben Watkins (44), Craig Potts (47) and Aiden Green (44), but were dismissed for 207 with Ian Hartley (4-60) and Thorpe (3-63) helping to top the scales Copley’s way.

Points (after 9 games): Thornton 96, Booth 94, Warley 85, Triangle 82, Oxenhope 75, Mytholmroyd 70, Sowerby St Peters 65, Shelf Northowram HT 58, Southowram 51, Copley 48, SBCI 44, Bridgeholme 31.