Scully cashes in as ‘Boxer of Night’

Kyle Scully has described Saturday night’s win as the best of his professional career after securing a points victory over Ibrar Riyaz at Elland Road, writes Jacob Kilbride.

Scully, the Halifax ABC product, won all four rounds to take a 40-36 verdict against the 164-bout veteran Riyaz, displaying his trademark dazzling hand-speed and solid body shots.

The 21-year-old’s performance earned him the evening’s Boxer of the Night from the nine contests on the card as well as earning him a £1,000 bonus.

“I thought that was the best performance of my career,” said Scully, who now has four wins from as many professional fights.

“I don’t feel like I could have performed or boxed any better than I did.

“I think that the referee was close to stopping or at least giving a count in the fight on a few occasions.

“To be close to stopping these tough journeymen – who are generally heavier than me – it’s something that I can take real positives from.

“I’m building my power and durability gradually and I feel like I’m making real strides in that area.

“My speed, accuracy and precision is always there and I thought that showed tonight. I’m really cuffed with my performance.”

“Riyaz is such a tough fighter and credit to him for that. He’s boxed over 160 times which is incredible and he’s only been stopped three times. These journeymen are so seasoned and tough and they provide great experiences for me.”

Scully returns the Elland Road Pavilion on Sunday, May 5 for his first six-round contest. He has an eye on a title by the end of the year, once he has some longer contests under his belt.

“I’d love to have a shot at the Central Area title, 100 per cent,” he said.

“I’ve been a boxer since I was 10 years old with Halifax in the amateurs, so to get any opportunity to fight for a professional title is one that I would take all day long.”