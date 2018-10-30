Sellars: I thought I’d done enough

Halifax fighter Jack Sellars believes that he deserved victory against Central Area champion Matthew Wigglesworth on Friday night, writes Jacob Kilbride.

Sellars came out on the wrong side of a 96-95 verdict at the KCOM Stadium.

“I thought that it was a close fight,” Sellars said. “I thought I probably nicked it and that the knockdown probably swayed it towards him, although it wasn’t a knockdown it was a slip.

“It was a good fight and I was definitely better than he expected. I don’t think he expected anything like that and I personally think that I won. He underestimated me.”

Sellars was not totally satisfied with his performance.

“Whenever we got in close, it was a case of him landing nothing shots, so I just held on and I shouldn’t have really done that.

“But there was nothing else I could do because I’d be getting caught with daft shots and I couldn’t match him on the inside, because that’s not what I’m good at.

“When I was on the outside, I boxed his head off. But, I think his work rate on the inside, that’s probably what won him the fight.

“It was a close fight and when you’re away, you’re two rounds down before it’s even started.”

It was Sellars’ third defeat in the professional ranks and he reflected on what he plans to do moving forward.

“I’ve never ducked anyone in my career but I don’t really know where we go from this to be honest.

“Do we go back to the drawing board and box at Elland Road and build my record up, or do we go on the road and box away from or do we call it a day? Honestly, I don’t know what’s next.”